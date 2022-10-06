‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ will be re-released in theaters

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, 2002. (Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

After thousands of fans of “Harry Potter” fill Brazilian movie theaters to review “A Pedra Filosofal” on the big screen in 2021, it’s time to “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” enter the poster once again.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the second film by the most famous wizard in cinema, “The Chamber of Secrets” will be re-released on November 26, 2022. According to the website “Cinepop”, the rooms that will receive the feature have not yet been released. were revealed by Warner Bros.

The Chris Columbus-directed feature was released in 2002 and grossed an estimated $890 million at the worldwide box office. The story shows young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) spending the holidays at his uncles Dursley’s house, when he receives an unexpected visit from Dobby, a house-elf, who tries to stop him from returning to study at Hogwarts School of Magic, because there will be in great danger.

Harry ignores the appeals and decides to resume his studies, meeting his friends, many news and new threats. Starting with the hiring of the new Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor, Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh), a heartthrob who gathers admirers wherever he goes, but also discovers that Dobby was right and Hogwarts becomes embroiled in a mystery after students are found petrified.

“Harry Potter” Commemorative Special

In January 2022, HBO Max released the special “Harry Potter 20: Back to Hogwarts”, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the debut of the franchise of the first film based on the books by JK Rowling.

The documentary brought together much of the original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and filmmaker Chris Columbus, to live a retrospective of their journeys as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.