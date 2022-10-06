(Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 20th Anniversary)

Cast:

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson

Rupert Grint

Direction: Chris Columbus

Genre: Fantasy

Duration: 161 min.

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Budget: $100 million

Debut: November 26, 2022

Synopsis:

On vacation at his uncles Dursley’s house, Harry Potter receives an unexpected visit from Dobby, a house-elf, who has come to warn him not to return to Hogwarts School of Wizardry, as there he will be in great danger. Harry doesn’t listen to him and decides to return to his studies, facing a 2nd year full of news. One of them is the hiring of the new Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor, Gilderoy Lockhart, who is considered a great heartthrob and does not miss an opportunity to do personal marketing. However, Dobby’s warning is confirmed and soon all of Hogwarts is embroiled in a mystery that results in the appearance of petrified students.

Curiosities:

» Originally released in 2002, the feature will be re-released in theaters by Warner Bros. to commemorate 20 years since the production’s debut;

» The film became a critical and commercial success, grossing almost US$ 890 million worldwide and garnering three Oscar nominations;

Trailer:



posters:

Photos:

