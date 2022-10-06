He was bullied by the other recruits, but saved everyone on the battlefield in war footage.

until the last man 2016, which has a great cast and moves everyone who watches it because of its strong history.

Its roster has Andrew Garfieldwho has already played Spider-Man in theaters, and names like Vince Vaughn and Teresa Palmer. Directed by the actor and director. Mel Gibson.

In it, during the Second World War, the army doctor Desmond T. Doss (Abdrew Garfield) refuses to take up a gun and kill people, however, during the Battle of Okinawa he works in the medical ward and saves more than 75 men, being decorated.

Which makes Doss the first Conscious Opposer in American history to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Unfortunately, until the last man has been removed from Netflix. So, the way to watch it is through streaming HBO Max currently.

The film grossed $175.3 million worldwide and received generally favorable reviews, with praise for Gibson’s direction and Garfield’s performance as the lead.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Furthermore, until the last man received six Oscar nominations in the categories of best film, best director, best actor (for Garfield) and best sound editing and won in the categories of best sound mixing and best editing.

A true and exciting film!

See the trailer: