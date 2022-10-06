Honest Avatar Remastered Trailer Mocks James Cameron’s Creepy Ponytails

The latest episode of Honest Trailers points to the remastered re-release of Avatar, poking fun at James Cameron’s affinity for creepy ponytails.

On the heels of its 4K re-release, Honest Trailers is spotlighting the avatar remaster and mock James Cameron’s creepy alien ponytails in the movie. Written and directed by Cameron, the 2009 sci-fi adventure film was set in the mid-22nd century and centered on Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully, a paraplegic Marine enlisted to venture to the alien planet of Pandora, on which humanity is colonizing, to infiltrate the local population known as the Na’vi to get to their valuable mineral known as unobtanium. As he grows closer to the native peoples, including the warrior Neytiri, Jake finds his loyalties tested and begins to question whether his mission is worth damaging the planet’s resources.

Alongside Worthington, the cast of avatar included Zoë Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi and Joel David Moore. The sci-fi epic quickly became a pop culture phenomenon upon its release in 2009, garnering rave reviews for its groundbreaking visual effects and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it would struggle with. Avengers: Endgame to retain in subsequent years, currently surpassing the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with nearly $3 billion grossed. The film’s success saw Cameron initially partner with 20th Century Fox for four avatar sequels, which would be produced on a combined budget of $1 billion, the first of which will be released in December after several delays. As audiences prepare to return to Pandora, some are looking back and having a good laugh at some of the original’s flaws. avatar.

screen junkies released the next installment in its honest trailers series, focused on avatar remastered re-release. The video includes a new list of jokes for the box office record holder, poking fun at James Cameron’s affinity for creepy alien ponytails. Check out the hilarious video above:

How Avatar sequels will continue to develop the Na’vi

The original alien ponytails avatar The film proved to be one of the biggest talking points among audiences upon its release, with some scoffing at the very bizarre connections they made between the Na’vi and everything on the planet. Although a point of hilarity for some in the 2009 film, the first images and trailers of Avatar: The Way of Water offered glimpses into how the long-awaited sequel will continue to develop the Na’vi and their unique biologies, including a pregnant member of Metkayina, of which Kate Winslet’s Ronal is a part. While the sequel’s title only points to exploring the Water Tribe, it will be interesting to see if Cameron introduces other clans before jumping into others. avatar sequels.

Another thing the public is eagerly waiting to see is how Avatar: The Way of Water will avoid criticism of the story of its predecessor. As pointed out in avatar Honest Trailer remastered, some critics disagreed with the original film’s plot essentially pulling from dances with wolves, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest and Pocahontas with minor changes made for the James Cameron film. Only time will tell if the wait is worth it when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16th.

