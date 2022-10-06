How to receive the new Digital Antena Kit distributed by the federal government?

The activation of 5G technology in Brazil will make families that use satellite dishes conventional plants need to replace the equipment. For low-income Brazilians, the federal government announced the free distribution of Digital Antenna Kit.

The benefit is exclusive to those enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). The system gathers data from people in situations of vulnerability for the implementation of social policies and distribution of benefits, such as the Auxílio Brasil and the Social Energy Tariff.

Why do you need to change the antenna?

The fifth generation of internet can cause interference to the TV signal, so all C Band (satellite) channels will be transferred to Ku Band. The shutdown process will be completed on December 31, 2025, but measures are already being taken to avoid harm to the population.

The replacement is not necessary for those who use external digital antennas (fishbone type) or internal antennas with access to Digital TV, nor for those who have pay TV.

How to order the Antenna Kit?

The family with monthly per person of up to half a minimum wage or a total of up to three minimum wages should look for the nearest Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register with CadÚnico. The person responsible must present an identification document for each member of his/her household, in addition to undergoing an interview.

For those who are already registered, the request can now be made by phone 0800 729 2404 or over the internet, on the website of the Siga Antenado program. The request through the website is available in the “Free Kits Distribution Program” menu.

On the scheduled date, the installation of the equipment will be done completely free of charge. If you have any questions, contact us through one of Siga Antenado’s service channels.