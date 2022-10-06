how to watch the Europa League game online and on TV

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt live in Europa League

Find out where it will be on TV and how to watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live and online in the Europa League match this Thursday, October 6th, scheduled for 16:00 (Brasilia time).

The teams face each other in Emirates Stadiumin London as part of the third round gives group stage of the 2022/2023 edition of the Europa League.

The teams are in A group, which has the Norwegians, with four points, in the lead, and with three points, the English, who occupy the second position.

Check out where to watch the duel on TV, how to watch it online and how to get there for the match.

Where to watch Arsenal live in the Europa League

The game Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt live will be shown on ESPN, on closed TV, a broadcaster that holds the rights to the Europa League, belonging to Disney channels (ESPN/Star)including digital media.

To watch online the fan needs to be a subscriber to the channel. Those who subscribe to EPSN on TV have access via the Watch ESPN app, or have access to Star+ streaming, see how to subscribe.

How to watch Europa League matches online

Europa League matches are broadcast via Star+ streaming, a subscription service, which, in addition to European football, provides access to all ESPN programming online.

The Star+ subscription starts at R$32.90 per month, with discounts for contracting the annual plan. Access to the games is immediate upon confirmation of payment.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt today for the Europa League

Arsenal: The English debuted in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory over FC Zürich. However, Arsenal had the second game of the tournament postponed due to the events following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thus, the club from England occupies the second position, with 4 points and a game less. The victory today isolates the team in the first position.

The Bodo/Glimt: the draw against PSV and the victory over FC Zürich put FK Bodo/Glimt in the first place of the group, after playing two rounds.

So, to stay on top, the commandos of Kjetil Knutsen cannot stumble against Arsenal.

With 45 points, after 13 wins, six draws and five defeats, they took the second place in the Norwegian Championship 2022/23.

