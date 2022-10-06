how to watch the game online and on TV

Where to watch Roma vs Betis live in the Europa League

Know how to watch Roma vs Betis live in the Europa League this Thursday, October 6th. THE Pomegranatefrom Italy, receives the Spanish Real Betis, leader of C key gives Europa Leagueat the olympic stadiumin Rome, (ITA).

The match takes place by third round gives group stage of the 2022/2023 version of the UEFA competition, scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time).

The Spanish team accumulates six points in the leadership of Key C. The Romans, with three points, share the vice-leadership of the group with Ludogorets Razgrad, from Bulgaria.

Check out where to watch the duel on TV, how to watch it online and how to get there for the match.

Where to watch Roma vs Betis live in the Europa League

The match will be shown on closed TV. ESPN broadcasts the match by the broadcaster that owns the Europa League rights, belonging to Disney channels (ESPN/Star)including digital media.

To watch online the fan needs to be a subscriber to the channel. Those who subscribe to EPSN on TV have access via the Watch ESPN app, or have access to Star+ streaming, see how to subscribe.

How to watch Europa League matches online

Europa League matches are broadcast via Star+ streaming, a subscription service, which, in addition to European football, provides access to all ESPN programming online.

The Star+ subscription starts at R$32.90 per month, with discounts for contracting the annual plan. Access to the games is immediate upon confirmation of payment.

Roma vs Betis today for the Europa League

to Rome: The Romans have had a season where they have fluctuated a lot, in the last six matches they have won three, but they have also left the field defeated in three other matches.

He comes from a victory in Serie A for the Italian, he won the derby with Internazionale on Saturday, October 1, beating the Milan team by 2 x 1.

The Real Betis: the Spanish team is leader of Group C, with 6 possible points, scored after two victories.

For LaLiga, on Sunday, October 2, the team had its sequence of four victories broken, when it was surpassed by Celta, 1-0, in a game for the seventh round of the Spanish Championship.

