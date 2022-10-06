How was the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022 • Colectivo Nerd

Saturday was special for fans who were able to follow the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

A lot of excitement and excitement filled Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday, when Miss Minutes appeared to present Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel Studios and CCO of Marvel, who was joined onstage by moderator Ash Crossan to kick off the studio’s long-awaited live-action panel.

Feige did not disappoint the excited crowd, showing off upcoming releases from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with trailers, previews, Q&A with talent and filmmakers, big announcements and an extraordinary live performance.

Check out all the details from the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022

Phase 4

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever filled Hall H with cheers and applause, starting with a live performance by Baaba Maal (vocals), Massamba Diop (tama) and dancers and percussionists. Feige was joined on stage by director Ryan Coogler and cast members Mabel Cadena, Michaela Cole, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright for a Q&A session. and answers and the viewing of the first trailer of the film, which is now available for download and sharing.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect his nation against the intervening world powers shortly after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to accept this next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of veteran warrior Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path to the realm of Wakanda. Featuring Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Feige also shared that the film is the last title of Phase 4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters in November 11, 2022.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Fans won’t have to wait long for the next Phase 4 title with She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes debuting exclusively on Disney+ in August 17, 2022. Directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, as well as head writer Jessica Gao, were on the panel with cast members Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil for a lively Q&A about the new series. Audiences watched the new trailer, which is now available for download and sharing.

In She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in cases aimed at superhumans, must navigate the complicated life of a single woman in her early thirties who is also a super-powered seven-foot green hulk. tall.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes an array of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass. and Elise Goldsberry.

Multiverse Saga: Two Avengers Movies to Conclude the Saga

Fans were the first to know that Phases 4, 5 and 6 are officially part of the Multiverse Sagawhich includes two brand new Avengers movies, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be released on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on November 7, 2025.

Phase 5: Talents take the stage, plus the reveal of new titles and dates

Feige revealed that Phase 5 begins in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaopening in theaters in February 17, 2023. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton participated in a lively Q&A with the presenter. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an adventure that is a unique addition to the franchise. Fans in the auditorium were able to get a small preview of the production.

Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the confines of what they can do. thought possible.

Check out the first teaser poster for the film:

Then the exciting new series Secret Invasion will launch on Disney+ in the first half of 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role as Maria Hill – Nick Fury’s decorated spy and loyal colleague – was ready to talk about the new production. To the audience’s delight, a clip was shown to give an idea of ​​what’s to come.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, characters who met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page.

The crossover series features a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls that years ago infiltrated Earth.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5, 2023. Many Guardians were on hand to talk about the highly anticipated third part of Guardians of the Galaxy. With director James Gunn taking the lead, cast members Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova participated in a captivating conversation. Chukwudi Iwuji arrived on stage in full costume, revealing to fans that he will play the High Evolutionary in the film. In addition, audiences were treated to a special first look at the upcoming feature film.

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, our beloved group of misfits is a little different. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe as well as protect one of his own. A quest that, if not successfully completed, could lead to the end of Guardians as we know them.

New details have emerged about a number of already-announced Phase 5 titles. Showing exclusively on Disney+ in 2023 are the highly-anticipated series, which are currently in production, including ECHOwhich is scheduled to premiere at the end of the first half of 2023; Loki, second season, also premiering late in the first half of 2023; and ironheartpremiering in the second half of 2023. Agatha: Coven Of Chaos begins filming later this year, with a premiere at the end of 2023.

Phase 5 theatrical releases include The Marveldirected by Nia DaCosta, which opens in theaters in July 28, 2023; and bladewhich begins filming in October and arrives in theaters in November 3, 2023.

Feige revealed for the first time today a trio of engaging 2024 debut projects that have been very well received by fans.

Captain America: New World Order opens in cinemas in May 3, 2024. Daredevil: Born Againan 18-episode season featuring the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, launching on Disney+ in the first half of 2024. thunderboltsfeaturing an exciting group of heroes, scheduled for theatrical release July 26, 2024.

Phase 6: Fantastic Four precedes new Avengers titles

Looking ahead, Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises an immersive storytelling and Marvel Studios signature adventure style.

Fantastic Four hits theaters in November 8, 2024. Production on this feature film featuring Marvel’s most iconic family begins next year.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in cinemas in May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release November 7, 2025.

It is worth remembering that during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022, an image with the schedule of the phases was shown on the screen, revealing that Phase 6 will still have eight other productions that should be released during the D23 Expo, the event for shareholders. from Disney.

It is possible to say that one of these dates are reserved for something related to the X-Men, Spider-Man and even Armor Wars, a series already announced and that had no news released during the event.

Want to know more about San Diego Comic Con? Subscribe to our channel on YouTube.