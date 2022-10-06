how will Daryl Dixon end up in France?

the fans of The Walking Dead are hungry for information after discovering that in the new spin-off series Daryl Dixon, the character ended up in France. The actor Norman Reedus may even have the answerbut does not want to talk.

Previously, AMC boss Dan McDermott revealed that the solo series follows the character “When he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent”.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the star explained – no spoilers – what “somehow got put there” is that “it was not willingly”. He hints that this will be one of the great mysteries of the plot.

Norman Reedus also revealed, this Sunday (2), that the spin-off series focusing on Daryl will be very different of everything seen in The Walking Dead.

“The cinematography will be insanethe tone, the feel, the sound will be different [de The Walking Dead]. It’s gonna be a different vibe”.

Reedus also added that Daryl Dixon will have scenes “destroying the [Museu do] Louvre and other things”. The trailer has already teased a post-apocalyptic visit to the Eiffel Tower.

“I’ve been there looking for locations and casting and everything for the last couple of months. It’s epic. Castles and castle moats, it’s crazy”.

The spin-off series received the title Daryl Dixon and is scheduled to debut in 2023 on AMC. Still there is no estimated time of arrival in Brazil.

Norman Reedus did The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a comic book saga that also has a TV series. The story depicts a group of survivors trying to live amidst a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The main protagonist of the series was ex-cop Rick Grimesactor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, ratings and ratings began to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. have also been announced three films in the serieswhich should be led by Rick Grimes.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln, the cast includes names such as Norman ReedusChandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast on the AMC channel, while in Brazil, it is shown on the pay channel Fox.

