“I have a lot of possibilities”; Menino da Vila ‘opens the game’ and believes he can be Neymar’s partner in the Brazilian National Team

Tite is in the process of defining the squad for the World Cup

Striker Rodrygo was one of the highlights of Real Madrid in the victory against Shakhtar Donestk, this Wednesday (5), in a match valid for the third round of the UEFA group stage. Champions League. O ‘Village boy‘ scored a goal and assisted Vini Jr to score another.

Shortly after the match, Rayo commented on the possibility of being in the World Cup next month, being able to be one of Neymar’s teammates in the Brazilian national team. The player opened the game and shows a lot of confidence in being in the World Cup.

“A little [me sinto na Copa]. I have to confess it’s a little bit. I have a good chance of being. I cannot fail with humility, but it is because of the work I have been doing. Playing for Real Madrid is also important. But I need to keep doing my job,” Rodrygo told TNT Sports.

Finally, Rodrygo took a swipe at Panini, the company that manufactures and sells the World Cup figurines and albums, for not being on the list of Brazilian players: “Me too [fiquei chateado]had to be [no álbum]”, joked the 21-year-old.