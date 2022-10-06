“I want to anticipate”; Nicola ‘sends it real’ and reveals that Igor Gomes and 9 more players will pull the boat in São Paulo in 2023

The painful defeat in the final to Independiente Del Valle could affect all of São Paulo’s planning for 2023. Although Tricolor has 10 more games to try to climb the Brasileirão table and manage to win at least one spot in the next Pre-Libertadores, the situation is seen as quite complicated, since Rogério Ceni’s team fluctuates a lot in the national tournament. To give you an idea, at this moment, Sovereign is only in 13th place with 37 points so far.

With the spot for the continental tournament at risk, the tendency is that Rogério Ceni, if he remains at Tricolor Paulista in 2023, will lose 10 players from the squad.. That’s because most of these athletes have contracts until the end of the year and conversations are stalled. Others are out of the plans of the technical committee and the board for 2023. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

During his news tour on his YouTube channel this Wednesday (5), Nicola released the 10 names that have their futures undefined in the Ceni team and also explained the situation of each athlete in the São Paulo squad.

“I want to anticipate that four players have their departure confirmed and two of them, by their own options. These are the cases of Igor Gomes and Luizão, São Paulo tried to extend the contracts and heard denials from both. The other two who leave the club are striker Éder and midfielder Andrés Colorado“began Nicola, who continued talking about the possibility of other athletes leaving the Tricolor if the team is not in the next Copa Sudamericana.

“André Anderson, from Lazio, if it depends on São Paulo, he will leave at the end of the year, but the contract only ends in the middle of 2023. Reinaldo, Rafinha and Miranda are particular cases. If São Paulo had won the Sudamericana, the negotiation would have been easier, however, the scenario is now different”continued the journalist.