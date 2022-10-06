iFood opens technological training vacancies

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Do you still have a chance of getting the R$ 1,200 aid for single mothers approved?

About 5 thousand places were opened by iFood for the free Java Beginners course. In this way, intensive training will take place in partnership with Digital Innovation (DIO), a technology career transformation platform.

Therefore, anyone interested in participating must be over 18 years of age and register on the selective process website by October 23. So the deadline for graduation is November 27th.

In summary, the training covers basic knowledge of the Java programming language. According to iFood, the idea is to train and prepare people, without prior knowledge, to start a trajectory in the technology market.

Qualified professionals

“Brazil has a growing demand for technology professionals, but only with investment in education will we be able to bring these opportunities to more people. The objective is to increase the supply of qualified professionals, as well as to promote plurality in the tech universe. This is an efficient way to promote social inclusion and development,” said Luanna Luna, education manager at iFood, in a statement.

Finally, participants will have the opportunity to meet DIO’s partner companies and will be enrolled in the talent platform. “Our mission is to democratize access to technology education and impact millions of people in the coming years. We believe that, through strong partnerships with the most innovative companies in Brazil and the world, we will be able to generate this genuine impact on society”, highlighted Iglá Generoso, CEO of DIO.

Tech movement

In order to face the labor shortage in the technology sector, which according to Brasscom should reach 530 thousand people by 2025, iFood and XP, in partnership, became supporters of the Tech Movement. Thus, the project already has at least 20 partners, such as companies and institutions. Thus, the idea is to raise R$ 100 million over the next three years and invest the amount in education and technology.

You can win half a million reais just using your card

Image: Sidney de Almeida / shutterstock.com