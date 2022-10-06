Images from the set of Madame Web leak visual of villain played by Tahar Rahim | Marvel

The antagonist’s costume even resembles the look of Spider-Man himself

Madame Web/Tahar Rahim/Internet/Reproduction

With his recordings going full steam ahead, new leaked user images reveal a look at the mysterious villain from Madame Web that will be played by the actor Tahar Rahimraising a similarity with the uniform of Spider man.

With his work on sets started just a few months ago, the unreleased feature film by Sony will be starring Dakota Johnson as the famous comic book personality, in an attempt to further expand the Spider-Man universe to screens such as Venom and morbius. Now, never-before-seen glimpses behind the scenes trigger a big action scene.

Featuring a stunt double Johnson in the skin of Madame Webfootage from the film’s recordings still reveals a black suit worn by Tahar Rahiman actor who is supposedly cast to play the villain of the plot or at least his stunt double, in addition to the still mysterious character of Celeste O’Connor.

See the images below revealed by a portal dedicated to the main actress:

Important information about Madame Web movie

the new movie from Sony has the direction of SJ Clarkson from a script written by the duo Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplessand its cast is made up of big names like Dakota Johnson in the lead role, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott and Emma Roberts.

After being postponed by the studio, now, Madame Web continues with a premiere date scheduled to hit theaters in February 16, 2024.