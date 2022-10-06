Impossible 8 scale star mind hunter Holt McCallany » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two he adds mind chaser star Holt McCallany for his casting as Secretary of Defense Bernstein. After the best success of the franchise of Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect In 2018, it was announced that lead actor Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie would return for two more films, which are reportedly being planned as Cruise’s farewell to the spy franchise. Not much is known about the series’ final plot, other than what can be gleaned from the first. Mission: Impossible 7 trailer, which was released in May. That’s over a year before the film’s release on July 14, 2023.

In addition to Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Dead Reckoning Part One will also see the return of franchise alumni such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, the former IMF director last seen in the first Mission Impossible movie. Newcomers to the franchise include MCU’s Hayley Atwell as Grace (who appears to be Ethan’s new love interest), ozark‘s Esai Morales as the main antagonist, boardwalk empireShea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, and Guardians of the Galaxy stars Pom Klementieff in an undisclosed role. All the actors mentioned will also return to Dead Reckoning Part TwoDue on June 28, 2024. Filming on this part began last spring.

Now, Mission: Impossible 8 continues to complete its roster. Per Deadline, Dead Reckoning Part Two officially added McCallany. The trade is also reporting that the mind chaser star will play Defense Secretary Bernstein in the film.

One of McCallany’s most memorable roles, gruff FBI Special Agent Bill Tench, came in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series mind chaser, which chronicles the beginnings of behavioral science and criminal profiling in the intelligence agency. In addition to television, McCallany had a small role in fight club as The Mechanic, played an uncredited thief in Justice Leagueand also appeared alongside Cruise in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. As a potential franchise finisher, Dead Reckoning Part Two may be the biggest exposure the veteran actor has had to date. Fortunately, Bernstein will be a character that McCallany can really dig his teeth into.

With so little information about Dead Reckoning Part Two‘s or McCallany’s character available, it’s hard to speculate on the extent of his role. A United States Secretary of Defense has never appeared in a Mission Impossible movie before. However, the role will likely be comparable to that of Alec Baldwin’s IMF secretary Alan Hunley, and McCallany could even be a de facto replacement for Baldwin’s character given their similar dispositions. Only time will tell how Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two delves into production.

Source: Deadline