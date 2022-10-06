In partnership with Festival do Rio, Telecine presents a session of ‘O Contador de Cartas” – TELA VIVA News

In partnership with Festival do Rio, Telecine presents a session of ‘O Contador de Cartas’

After showing in July with an online show of unreleased films from different nationalities and great international repercussion, Telecine is present at the Rio Festival, which occupies cinemas and other cultural spaces in Rio de Janeiro from October 6th to 16th. With “Sessão Telecine”, a special program on Telecine Cult and a cinelist dedicated to the festival in the catalog, available within Globoplay and via operators, the synergy between the specialist cinema brand and the event, one of the most traditional and prestigious in Latin America , reinforces their main common objective: to provide the public with a diverse and plural program.

Among the highlights of this partnership, the “Telecine Session” with “O Contador de Cartas” (Photograph) takes place at Estação Botafogo 1 on Friday, the 7th, at 9:30 pm. Nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the film was part of the selection of feature films from the Rio Festival online show on Telecine and is the novelty of the “Super Premiere” on the 22nd, at Premium. Mixing drama and suspense, Paul Schrader’s production stars Oscar Isaac, who plays William Tell, an ex-military and interrogator who becomes a professional card player while facing ghosts from his past. The cast is complete with Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. The “Telecine Session” will be open to the public, with ticket sales (R$32 for a full ticket and R$16 for a half ticket).

Telecine also prepared a dedicated program on Cult, which airs on the nights of the first two Thursdays of the month. The special brings together various and renowned productions that have passed through previous editions of the event, such as “Sicario: Land of Nobody”, which opens the marathon on the 6th, at 19:50. Denis Villeneuve’s title features Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jon Bernthal, Victor Garber, Jeffrey Donovan and Daniel Kaluuya. At 10 pm, it’s the turn of the award-winning “O Traidor”, by filmmaker Marco Bellocchio. Starring Maria Fernanda Cândido and with scenes filmed in Brazil, the production delves into the real story of one of the most famous mobsters in the history of Italy, Tommaso Buscetta, played by Pierfrancesco Favino. And to close the night, at 0:45 am, the dramatic comedy “Druk – Mais Uma Rodada”. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the feature directed by the Danish director Thomas Vinterberg features Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role.

On the 13th, women rule the night, starting with Marianne (Noémie Merlant) and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), protagonists of “Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire”, featured at 19:45. The work of award-winning French filmmaker Céline Sciamma won the Queer Palm and the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as nominations for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film. Then, at 10 pm, there’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, a feature from Bosnia and Herzegovina nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. The drama is directed and written by Jasmila Žbani?. “We Two”, by Filippo Meneghetti, closes the program at 11:55 pm.

The marathon continues at any time on Telecine, within Globoplay and via operators, with these and other productions that have already passed through the Rio Festival.

