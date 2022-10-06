Independent criticizes São Paulo’s ‘rascals’ and Luciano’s popularity is put at stake: “Mercenaries”

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

Sao Paulo

Main organized supporters of the club speak out after defeat in the Sudamericana final

Guilherme Ramos

Per Guilherme Ramos

Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Luciano should have his singing interrupted in São Paulo
Marcello Zambrana/AGIF – Luciano should have his singing interrupted in São Paulo
Guilherme Ramos

After going through a good moment in the Brazilian Championship and recovering from a sequence of ups and downs, achieving two consecutive victories in the competition, São Paulo went to Córdoba, Argentina, to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. In front of Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, Tricolor paulista was defeated by 2 to 0, increasing their ten-year fast without international titles.

The defeat, as a result, earned a series of criticisms of the São Paulo squad and the work done by coach Rogério Ceni, coming from the fans and also from exponents of the press. The main organizer of the Morumbi club, Independente, officially positioned itself after Sula’s deputy and made demands through a note, released last Tuesday night (4) on its social networks.

The organizer criticized the cast and that it knows of the existence of “internal rascals”, especially of players with “long time at home”, but the name of no player was mentioned. One of those who may have been impacted is Luciano, who has his name sung every game at Morumbi. Now, according to the fans, they will no longer sing to any athlete until the end of the season: “Our thought is the guarantee of Serie A”.

“After that, partner, the list will be heavy. We already know about in-house roguery, again. Worse, with a long time at home. F***, acting like mercenaries. Not respecting those who sacrificed themselves for Argentina. We won’t sing any player’s name until the end of the championship. Do you want to justify that we sing? taste it! Honor! They are far from it”, says the note from the organized crowd.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

President of Gimnasia, about confusion in game against Boca: “I’ve never seen so much barbarity” | argentinian football

The president of Gimnasia de La Plata, Gabriel Pellegrino, broke his silence and criticized the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved