Instagram: how to deactivate or delete your account on the social network | Technology

Social networks such as Instagram, which turns 12 this Thursday (5), are part of the lives of many Brazilians. The image-sharing service is second only to WhatsApp in the list of apps that Brazilians spend the most time on throughout the day.

But not always the hours of scrolling in the “Insta” feed are good for mental health. Anyone who wants can initiate the deletion of the social network in a few simple steps through the web browser or the computer. Those who have an iPhone can delete the account through the app itself on their cell phone.

However, the deletion is not automatic. After the request, the social network still makes you wait 30 days before deleting all your data. If you log in to the account within this period your profile will be reactivated.

How to permanently delete

Access the address “instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/temporary/” in the mobile web browser or computer; On this page, log into your account, with username and password; When you enter, Instagram will give you options to justify the cancellation; Once selected, you will have to retype your password and click on the “Delete” button; Then, just wait 30 days and your account will be deactivated for good.

How to Delete or Deactivate Instagram Account on iPhone:

Access the “Settings” menu and then the “Account” option;

Look for the option followed by “Delete account”;

To deactivate, simply select a reason and enter the password, clicking on “Temporarily deactivate the account”;

When you select “Delete Account”, Instagram notifies you which the deadline for the user to interrupt the deletion process . On this screen, select “Continue deleting account”;

. On this screen, select “Continue deleting account”; Then, the application directs users to a new page, in which it asks for a reason for leaving the social network;

After selecting a reason, the service may ask for the password. After entering this information, click the “Delete” button at the bottom of the page.

How to temporarily disable?

If you’re still not sure if you want to delete the account for good, you can also temporarily deactivate it.

Access the address “instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/temporary/”; There, you follow the same steps to justify the deactivation, retype the password and click on the “Deactivate account temporarily” button.