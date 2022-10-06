Interview with the Vampire: Why are vampires pop?

Vampires have always existed in the collective imagination as bloodthirsty monsters who have no pity for their victims and should, above all, be feared. The tables only turned for good in 2008, when the first film in the Twilight saga came out and this hitherto grotesque creature began to be seen as a sexy bloodsucker, capable of love for eternity and do everything to keep your loved one safe.

It feels like one big headache and too many centuries of trauma to deal with in therapy. But honestly, if the Robert Pattinson Had he shown up willing to spend all of eternity with me, I too would have begged to be changed. We understand you, Bella. Who would refuse such a promising future perspective?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight Disclosure

The new series Interview with the Vampire, launched in the United States last Sunday (2) by the AMC, is no different. The main character, Louis De Pointe Du Lac (Jacob Anderson), perfectly serves her purpose of being the Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) from the relationship and gets carried away by a bad boy vampire and the promise of eternal life.

There is even a sentence in the series in which Louis tells the journalist Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian): “Let history seduce you, as I was seduced.” It’s no coincidence that Interview with the Vampire (1994) film sowed the first seeds for a sexier take on bloodsuckers, which would come to a head with Edward Cullen more than a decade later.

Other examples of seductive and mysterious vampires include books like The Vampire Diaries, which was first published in 1991 and spawned one of the genre’s most famous teen series, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017). Of course, years earlier, in 1997, monsters were targeted in Buffy: The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). And, in 2008, they became passionate again with the series True Blood (2008-2014).

However, it wasn’t quite like that in the beginning. When the first vampire stories started to appear, they were nothing more than ghost plots that didn’t have skilled hunters to punish them, let alone great romances between humans and monsters.

The origin

Christopher Lee as Count Dracula in The Night Vampire reproduction

Surely you’ve heard of the original vampire, the Count Dracula. Although the folkloric figure created by Bram Stoker (1847-1912) is considered the beginning of vampire literature when it was published in 1897, other books appeared even earlier with this monstrous figure as the main character.

The Vampyrein John William Polidori (1795-1821), was published in 1819. Afterwards, Varney the Vampire appeared in 1845 in a pamphlet known as “terrible cents”which were nothing more than stories about scary creatures that cost a penny and were very famous in 19th century Europe.

Since then, the legend of the bloodsucking assassin has crossed the oceans and struck fear into great civilizations around the world for centuries. His influence on pop culture is undeniable to this day, which makes us question: why are vampires still so popular?

Maybe it has to do with fascination. We love stories about spirits, zombies, unicorns, gargoyles, ghosts, but no one ever wanted to be one of those things. Now, when we see a vampire movie, things change. Here we have a mythical creature that looks like a human, lives normally among humans, and yet has an enviable glamor and confidence.

Taylor Lautner in Twilight Disclosure

A bit of the same goes for werewolves, if you think about it. who doesn’t remember Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) and the shirtless pack in Twilight? Not that anyone is complaining, but they might as well put on a blouse for the sake of the other pale inhabitants of Forks’ self-esteem.

Even in the teen series Teen Wolf (2013-2017), derek (Tyler Hoechlin) managed to create a pack offering a better life to the weakest students of Beacon Hills, with a change in look, slow-motion entrances to the school cafeteria and promises of a great love. Again, who would refuse to live that way?

Interview With the Vampire goes further and portrays a hot romance not only between two vampires, but between two men! Anyone who watched the 1994 film must remember that the relationship between the characters lived by Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise it was completely platonic, between mentor and apprentice, and didn’t imply that it could be anything more. In the new series, mentoring is no different, but some changes are for the better.

This is the case of the series starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid. The vampire genre is reinventing itself and getting more and more current, so it can’t let up. We love stories about vampires. Most of all, we love vampire love stories!

The mythological figure that emerged in the 19th century and manages to be relevant to this day has undergone many transformations over the years. They already shined, they killed, they fell in love, they became vegans, but one thing remained the same: they still steal our heart.