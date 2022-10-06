Is it still worth buying it?

Trending in 2014, the iPhone 6 was finally given the “vintage” title due to its time off the market. This term means that the object has become a classic and can already become a collector’s item of considerable value. But after all this time without updates, is it still worth buying? iPhone 6? Check out!

Read More: iOS 16 and iPhone 14: Do you already know what’s new from Apple?

What does a “Vintage” phone mean?

In free translation, the term “vintage” can be easily understood as a classic, a product that refers to other times. In this case, to officially receive the classification, the device must have been out of the market for more than 5 years, but less than 7 years, as is the case with the iPhone 6.

Here in Brazil, the phone was sold until 2016, although its official year of launch was in 2014. By the accounts, the model of this phone could have entered the list of “vintage” devices since last year, when he completed five years out of the official market.

However, it takes into account the time when this same model continued to be a commodity on several other sites around the world. Thus, it officially starts to receive the title of “vintage” from the 15th of July, which dates the end of its sale in the market around the world.

Is it still worth buying and using iPhone 6?

After so many years, there are still those who say that the iPhone 6 was the best version, and even those who still use it, even out of sales. That said, we can ask ourselves if it is still worth keeping, buying or using an iPhone 6, after all, there are still a lot of people who make the device available for sale.

If your interest in the phone is actually functional, for everyday use, then consider that the device has stopped receiving updates in iOS 12. So, although this is still an excellent operating system, it is far behind the models that we know today.

On the other hand, the iPhone 6, like other Apple devices, has excellent resistance to the effects of time. Also, if you are a collector, then the purchase will certainly be beneficial for your collection!