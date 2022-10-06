Jennifer Lawrence plays a war veteran with PTSD in the trailer for the drama ‘Causeway’; Check out!

THE A24 released the official trailer for ‘Causeway’drama starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence.

The film made its official debut at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and will arrive on the platform of Apple TV+ in day november 4th.

The film marks the directorial debut of Lila Neugebauer. Otessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders sign the script.

In the plot, Lawrence plays Lynsey, an American soldier who recently returned to her hometown of New Orleans after suffering a head trauma while on duty in Afghanistan. Formerly in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lynsey finds herself returning from the war for yet another battle – facing her neglectful mother and her past demons. Unable to function 100% on her own due to brain injury, Lynsey finds herself in a dark place during her rehabilitation and plans to return to the military. When she meets James (Brian Tyree Henry), the two unwittingly bond over their past and their traumas.

Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Frederick Weller, Russell Harvard, Neal Huff and others are also part of the cast.

