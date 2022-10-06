Jennifer Lawrence returns from war in drama trailer; Look

the new movie of Jennifer Lawrence won its first trailer today (6). causeway shows the star as an American soldier returning home after the war in Afghanistan – check it out above.

In addition to Lawrence, the long count with Brian Tyree Henry (eternal), Stephen McKinley Henderson (lady bird) and Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans) in the list. The direction is Lila Neugebauerwho makes his film debut after signing praised plays and episodes of maid and The sex life of university students.

causeway will be Lawrence’s first theatrical appearance since Don’t Look Up, performance for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

The film arrives in the catalog of Apple TV+ in November 4th.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.