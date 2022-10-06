JK Iguatemi VIP Cinema offers tickets at R$24.90 Rolling Stone

Cinépolis VIP lounges offer tickets for R$24.90, in addition to special promotions on popcorn and soda combos

Attention, movie buffs! After the box office success with Film Weekorganized by National Federation of Film Exhibiting Companies (Feneec)the luxury chains of cinepolis will offer comfortable seats and personalized services in the VIP lounges for a single price of R$ 24.90.

The promotion The Best Cinemas in the Country at the Lowest Price will take place from October 6th to 12th and is valid for all 2D and 3D sessions. The VIP lounges cinepolis can cost up to R$ 180 in the capital of São Paulo, which have the infrastructure in the malls Garden City and JK Iguatemi.

In addition to the promotional price on tickets, there will be special discounts on the menu at the bomboniere, on products such as Crispy Gouda (R$ 25.00), Boneless Chicken (R$ 25.00), Ham Sanduiche (R$ 29.00) and Mini Hot Dog with potatoes (R$ 29.00). The VIP combo, consisting of a bucket of popcorn, two drinks of 1L each and two portions of nachos, will cost R$ 49.90.

Among the films on display are: Do not worry, dear, Smile, Amsterdam, The fall, death death death, Entrance to Paradise, in Julia Roberts and George Clooney and The King Womanstarring Viola Davis.

