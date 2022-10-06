Kaboom! presents its highlights for BGS 2022

GeForce RTX 4090 will be one of the prizes drawn and the stand will feature special participation

THE Brazil Game Show 2022 starts this Thursday (6th) and goes until next Wednesday (12th), at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. THE Kaboom!, a traditional electronics and peripherals store, announced the exclusive attractions that the e-commerce will promote during the days of the fair. In addition to special appearances by personalities from the gaming world, the Kaboom! will showcase newly introduced hardware and promote the chance for attendees to win it.

Special appearances at BGS 2022

Some of the special appearances that the Kaboom! will lead to this year’s BGS are:

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba the store’s head of Gaming who will meet fans at a Meet & Greet at the Kaboom! ;

Autograph session with cellbit the streamer and content producer on YouTube;

hauz and Duds professional League of Legends players who will play ARAM matches with some regulars at the booth of Kaboom! ;

"Who wins stays" competition with calango where participants will play matches on the PlayStation 5 of FIFA 23, EA's recent release, competing for prizes;

Fall Guys and Valorant "4fun" challenge with streamers Gabi Lissa and Gabi Dantas ;

Gameplay with streamers Funky black cat and Hayashii on Call of Duty.

Hardware launches raffled at the fair

On the last day of the fair (12), the Kaboom! will display the new high-end video card from NVIDIAa GeForce RTX 4090, the same day the model should be available for purchase in the store. In addition, the e-commerce will give fair participants the chance to win thousands of prizes in a custom air booth, including 13th generation Intel processors, PlayStation 5, Smart TVs, Kaboom!in addition to the RTX 4090 itself.

Visitors to the booth will be able to check out ten high-end PCs and play games like CS:GO, Mobas and CoD, two cockpit chairs with VR racing simulators, and a 360° video showing the new Super machine Kaboom! that combines a gaming PC with state-of-the-art components and a scorpion chair. the super machine Kaboom! will be drawn by the store in 2023, but it is already possible to redeem coupons to participate in the promotion.

SUPER MACHINE KaBuM!

