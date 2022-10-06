Kim Kardashian Explains Why Her Ex Can Date ‘All These Hot Girls’ – Monet

+



Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Socialite Kim Kardashian, 41, has been candid about why her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, dates so many ‘hot girls’.

The statement was given by her in the episode of ‘The Kardashians’ released this Thursday (6). At the time of recording, the businesswoman was still dating the actor and comedian. They broke up in August after nine months together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Pete Davidson has had romances with some celebrities before Kim Kardashian, such as singer Ariana Grande and actresses Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (Photo: Instagram)

“Pete has the best heart,” summarized the mother of four and Kanye West’s ex-wife. “I feel like people have this idea of ​​him that he dates all these hot girls – and really [namora]. But he is the sweetest and most thoughtful person.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

In November 2021, shortly after Kim and Pete’s relationship came to light, model Emily Ratajkowski also cast the flirty comedian’s secrets on actor Seth Meyers’ talk show. “He has the height,” says the actress of the 1.90m comedian. “Obviously, women find that very attractive,” she assured.

“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What does this guy have?’ And I’m like, ‘He’s super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s adorable.’” She didn’t stop there: “His nail polish is amazing”. And finally, she says: “[Ele tem] Great relationship with the mother. We love it.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

To Page Six at the time of the split, a source explained the reasons for the end of the relationship between him and Kim: “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He had been saying this for a while, and Kim knew it too. […] distance was a big thing.”

The actor and comedian was mocked by fans after removing one of the tattoos he had gotten for his ex-girlfriend. Distrust over the removal arose this week when Pete Davidson was photographed on a film set in New York. In the images, you can see a bandage at the base of the neck of the famous – which is right where he had engraved the phrase “my girl is a lawyer”, honoring Kim’s efforts to follow in the footsteps of her father, lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Pete Davidson appears to be removing the tattoo he got for Kim Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)