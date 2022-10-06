Kristen Stewart appears with a very different look for the new film; Look

(photo: Playback / Internet)

Kristen Stewart has a new look for her new project, Love Lies Bleeding. The actress recently had an Oscar nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Kristen Stewart gained great popularity for having starred in the Twilight franchise. However, in recent years, the actress has dedicated herself to very different projects.

For now, little is known about Love Lies Bleeding. The production of A24, a studio with acclaimed independent projects.

Check out the images of Kristen Stewart on the set of Love Lies Bleeding below.

Kristen Stewart punched Chris Hemsworth during filming

In an interview with GQ, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he was punched by Kristen Stewart backstage in Snow White and the Huntsman.

The punch happened while shooting a scene and Kristen Stewart obviously didn’t mean to.

However, Chris Hemsworth didn’t care much. In fact, he believes the scene would have turned out great if the punch had been kept.

‘I was sad that she didn’t continue during the recording. She hit me and immediately said, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry!”

‘I replied, ‘That would have been perfect. It would have been our most authentic scene.’ I think she was more upset than I was.’

Currently, Chris Hemsworth is preparing for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), in which he returns as Thor.

This time he will be joined by Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who becomes the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.

