Lenovo Legion 5i Wins 12th Gen Intel Chips at BGS 2022 | gaming notebook

Lenovo presented, on Thursday (6), the seventh version of the Legion 5i notebook. The announcement was made during BGS 2022, at the manufacturer’s booth. Suitable for running games and software for professional use, such as video editors, for example, the laptop comes equipped with 12th generation Intel chips, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and a 15.6-inch Full HD resolution screen. The Legion 5i also comes with Windows 11 installed, and is available for purchase at a suggested price of R$10,499.99.

In addition to the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the performance hardware has 8 or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage per SSD. For those who want even more performance, the laptop supports up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i 2022 has a thinner profile than other notebooks in its category

According to the official disclosure, the display has a 14% smaller bezel and a 144 Hz refresh rate, higher than the 120 Hz of its predecessor. In addition, WVA screen technology gives the notebook a clear view of images, no matter what angle the user is at.

Lenovo guarantees that the Legion 5i has more thermal efficiency with less noise than the previous generation, as the fan blades are 40% smaller, without losing efficiency. The notebook comes with a copper block under the CPU, which should help to dissipate the heat generated when the processor is very demanding, especially useful during long gaming sessions.

Lenovo Legion 5i features a backlit keyboard that promises more comfort for gaming and work

The Legion 5i features two 2W stereo speakers and software adjustments for up to ten channels, powered by SteelSeries’ Nahimic audio technology. That way, players can adjust each band and customize the sound experience for each game, which should improve spatial awareness and immersion. It is also possible to pair the sound with other Nahimic speakers via Bluetooth.

To complete, the launch has a front camera with Full HD quality, keyboard with white backlight, which tends to be more comfortable for use for long hours, and battery with 60 Wh, with recharging feature that promises up to 80% of full charge. in 30 minutes.

