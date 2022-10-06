Linux kernel 6.0 is released with improvements for Intel GPUs

If you are a Linux user, we have good news! Linus Torvalds finally announced the launch of Linux kernel 6.0. As you might expect, the new Kernel version brings new features and optimizations in several areas. The most notable news concerns the improved support for Intel Arc GPUs and also the fix of an issue that affects AMD processors.

Reason for numbering change

The latest kernel version was 5.19. So, logically, jumping to version 6.0 means the upgrade is pretty significant. It remains true. After all, the update brings more than 15 thousand commits. But the reason for the Linux kernel numbering change was much more… trivial.

Check out what Linus Torvalds wrote in the official announcement:

“So, as I hope everyone is clear, the major version number change is more about me not having fingers and toes anymore. [para contar]than any fundamental changes.”

In other words, Linus Torvalds changed the Linux Kernel numbering simply because he wanted to. And not because of a major change or implementation of an innovative technology.

Main news of Linux Kernel 6.0

Anyway, Linux kernel version 6.0 brings important news. The main one is improved support for Intel Arc graphics cards. Such support was implemented in previous versions, but still in a very rudimentary way.

The improved support for Intel GPUs makes perfect sense. The Santa Clara giant is slowly conquering its space in the market. The Arc A770 video card, for example, will go on sale on October 12th. With the release of the new kernel, the expectation is that the various Linux distributions will run smoothly on these new video cards.

In addition, Linux Kernel 6.0 implements drivers that officially support 4th Gen Xeon processors as well as 13th Gen Intel Core processors (Raptor Lake).

In the Radeon ecosystem, in turn, Linux kernel version 6.0 brings drivers that improve the performance of Radeon graphics cards based on RDNA 3. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper and AMD Epyc chips also have improved performance with the new kernel. And the performance boost came with a lower power consumption. This fixes an issue dating back to 2002.

Availability

Linux Kernel 6.0 is now available. But note that this is the core of the operating system. It is up to companies and organizations that take care of the most varied Linux distributions to implement the new kernel in the next versions of their systems.

Recognized companies such as Canonical and Red Hat are certainly already working to bring the 6.0 kernel to their distributions. You just need to have a little patience. This type of implementation usually takes a while.

But, if you have technical knowledge and you know how to compile the kernel manually, this is the link to download kernel version 6.0.

Source: LKML.ORG