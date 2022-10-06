Mano Menezes sends indirect to former Internacional and Flamengo coaches; Look

Current Colorado commander took advantage of the duel between the two teams to sting foreigners

International and Flamengo faced each other last Wednesday night, the 5th, at Maracanã, in a duel valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. The match ended 0-0, despite both teams creating opportunities.

Interestingly, both International how much Flamengo had a similar start to the season. Both clubs brought in foreign coaches – Paulo Sousa and Alexander Medina -, but who failed to bring out the best of each cast and ended up being fired.

At the start of the first round, one situation drew attention. The coach Bro Menezesin conversation with Dorival Junior, commented that both would be able to improve the performance of their respective employers. The fact was recalled in the press conference of the coach of the Coloradowhich speared the predecessors.

“I didn’t tell him everything, I told only part of it. We’ve already talked and joked about it. The phrase didn’t matter, it was commonplace, sometimes you give importance to what doesn’t matter. The most important thing is what happened to International and Flamengo“, said.

“That’s how football is made, it’s clear those who have the competence to make it grow. Both squads are of quality, but sometimes there are people who don’t do it with quality”, he added. Bro Menezes.