Marvel production announced as a series will now be a movie for theaters

Armor Warsone of several productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced as a series for Disney+, has undergone changes in its development, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the project is being developed as a movie for the cinemas, but it keeps Don Cheadle as a protagonist.

With the change, the title will take longer to develop. The site’s sources state that “the studio was committed to telling the story the right way and in the process they realized that a movie was best suited for the project”. This isn’t the first time Marvel has changed a project in development in this way, as the opposite happened with Archer hawkinitially developed as a film.

In addition to Cheadle as James RhodesO War machine, it is not known who else will join the cast of the feature, which does not yet have a director. the screenwriter Yassir Lesterwho would be the series’ main writer, will continue working on the feature.

In the comics, the plot to which the title refers is a story of the Iron Man, in which its advanced technology ends up falling into the wrong hands. So far, it has not been detailed whether this will be the premise of the production of the MCU, whose Filming will begin in 2023according to what was said during the D23 Expo, a Disney event.

Before the film he will star in, Cheadle will return to the Marvel universe in Secret Invasion. The series will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Colbie Smulders, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Armor Wars does not have a scheduled release date.

