Minister of the TSE orders the deletion of a video that associates Lula with Satanism

Minister Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined that a video originally published on TikTok, associating Lula with Satanism, be removed from the air. The judge spoke on Wednesday 5.

In the decision, the minister asks for the immediate withdrawal of the publication on social networks, for disclosing “manifestly untrue content” with reference to the name of the presidential candidate. Non-compliance generates a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand.

Sanseverino responded to a request from Lula’s coalition against the person responsible for the channel that made the publication and politicians who support the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro, such as Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and Deputy Carla Zambelli.

According to the content, identified as “negative electoral propaganda”, phrases such as “Christian votes for Bolsonaro” are reproduced. Satanist votes left.” The video author’s account has almost 1 million followers.

“In the present case, an engendered structure is observed where, from a false support (fake news), a politically relevant fact is created and quickly spread by a structure dedicated to the dissemination of disinformation”, observed an excerpt from the lawsuit filed by the PT.

For the TSE judge, it is “forced to recognize that the propagation of these contents that associate Lula with Satanism, without any consent of the offended candidate, has the potential to negatively interfere with the will of the voter”.

O responsible for the profile identifies himself as “occultist, priest, magician and speaker”. Lula’s voter, the man still claims to have performed a ritual for the PT to win the election. The supporter’s page contains other videos with religious practices in favor of the former president, with photos, candles and offerings.

