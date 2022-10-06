Motorola launches new version of Moto E32 with Helio G37 and 50 MP camera

Motorola unveiled the Moto E32 in Europe in May with UNISOC T606 chipset, IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, triple 16-megapixel camera and 5,000 mAh battery. Now, the manufacturer has revealed that it will launch a new version of the cell phone in India on october 7th.

Although Motorola has not yet revealed the official price of the device, it has been listed on the company’s official website with all its specs and images, suggesting that it will be a rebranded version of the Moto E22s with a 50-megapixel camera.

Get ready to experience the #motoe32 that’s beautiful on the outside and stunning on the inside. It’s built for greatness with a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD Display, a premium design, a 50MP Camera System, & much more. Coming to you soon on 7th Oct. on @flipkart & at leading retail stores pic.twitter.com/2wvlKS50SM — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 4, 2022

Under the hood, the new Moto E32 will come with MediaTek’s Helio G37 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card with support for memory expansion up to 1TB.

For power, it has a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 10W fast charging. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera to house the 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a dual module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the operating system, it will come standard with Android 12. Motorola promises two years of security updates, but does not specify how many major Android updates will be made available.

Source link