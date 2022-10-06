NBA: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole Fight in Warriors Practice | nba

The preseason for the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, got off to a hot start. Star Draymond Green, one of the leaders of the team that revolutionized basketball in the last decade, came to blows with rising young Jordan Poole, a 23-year-old point guard who was a key player in the last title.

According to the website The Athletic, the two players argued harshly in training this Wednesday morning in San Francisco (USA). After they were head to head, Green would have attacked Poole. The two have a history of clashes, but the incident would have passed the limits of tolerable for the board and Green should be punished internally.

1 of 1 Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in action for the Warriors — Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in action for the Warriors — Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jordan Poole is negotiating to extend his contract with the Warriors and can sign a new deal until October 17, the eve of the regular season opener. If not, he will be a restricted free agent after the 2022-2023 campaign. He can sign with any franchise, but the Warriors have the right to match the offer and stay with the athlete. Draymond has two more years on his contract, the last one being an option for the player.

The Warriors returned from Japan after a week of NBA publicity events and two exhibition games against the Washington Wizards. The team won both matches. Still in the preseason, he faces the Los Angeles Lakers next Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and the Denver Nuggets on the 14th.