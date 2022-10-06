Netflix releases on November 17, 2022 the documentary “I Am Vanessa Guillen” about the US Army soldier murdered in 2020

I am Vanessa Guillena new documentary based on the life and death of US Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, will premiere on Netflix this fall.

Direction: Christy Wegener

Production: Christy WegenerIsabel CastroLindsey CorderoArmando Croda

Executive co-production: Andrea Berman

Executive production: Dan Cogan (Story Syndicate), Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Nell Constantinople

Synopsis: Vanessa Guillen was an Army soldier who always dreamed of being in the military, but it all went down the drain when she was stationed at Fort Hood: Guillen was murdered by another soldier in 2020, after telling her mother that she was being sexually harassed at the barracks . Her story sparked an international movement of victims of harassment demanding justice, and this frank and powerful film follows her family’s struggle for historic reform in the military, on a journey that takes them straight to the Oval Office.

the production of I am Vanessa Guillen is from Story Syndicate and is set to premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2022.

“In essence, this is a story of overcoming in the name of family, love and justice in the most unfavorable environment possible. It’s a version of David versus an even bigger Goliath. Facing the United States Armed Forces, one of the largest and most powerful institutions in the country, is not easy. During filming, it was very touching to accompany a family that, despite experiencing the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside and went public to fight for the greater good”, analyzes director Christy Wegener.

Today, Friday, September 30, 2022, Vanessa would have been 23 years old.

Story Syndicate

Story Syndicate is a New York-based audiovisual production company dedicated to producing premium scripted and non-fiction content. Founded in 2019 by Oscar® and Emmy® winners Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate welcomes talented filmmakers, producers, journalists, thinkers and artists to create innovative, ambitious and aesthetically beautiful content.

Among Story Syndicate’s most recent projects are: the three-episode documentary miniseries GameStop Against Wall Street (Netflix); the documentary series The Boston Marathon Murders (ABC, Hulu) which examines a link between the Boston Marathon bombing and an unsolved triple homicide case years earlier; the film Becoming Cousteau (Nat Geo) about the life of the famous marine explorer; the series nuclear family (HBO) which tells the extraordinary story of a first generation lesbian family’s struggle to stay together; the shocking documentary Britney x Spears (Netflix) which delves into the history of Britney’s public and private struggle to win her freedom; the series Children of the Underground (FX, Hulu) which depicts the story of a woman who fulfilled her mission to help discredited survivors of abuse. Other projects include I will have disappeared into the Darkness (HBO), The DNA of Justice (Netflix), All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon), Mayor Pete (Amazon) and fauci (Nat Geo).

Among the announced projects are the long The Conspiracy, which explores myths that have haunted Jews for centuries; and two documentaries Number One on the Call Sheet (Apple) which tells the stories of black actresses and actors in Hollywood, with production by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett and Halle Berry.