New Taskbar Is Featured in Windows 11’s October Update

After the big Windows 11 update – released last month to users – Microsoft delivers on its promise and is expected to release a new update for the operating system this October. Among the news is the arrival of a new taskbar for Windows.

As disclosed last month by the company founded by Bill Gates, Windows 11 will continue to have major annual updates. However, Microsoft also plans to make small, more frequent updates to release new features.

In the case of the taskbar, it will gain an overflow menu to improve the organization of open or pinned applications (or both). The feature is suitable for those who like or need to keep multiple apps open at the same time.

The menu – seen as a button with three dots – appears when multiple applications are opened and they no longer fit on the taskbar. This makes navigation easier, especially on smaller screens – such as notebooks.

In addition to the new menu, Microsoft also promises improvements in “File Explorer”. Now, it will have guides to organize sessions – just as it is done today in Microsoft Edge. In addition, you will be able to pin important files for quick access to the Explorer home page.

Another feature coming to Windows 11 is the one called “Actions”, which makes suggestions for items copied to the Clipboard. For example, when copying the phone number, the system suggests making a call through Teams or Skype. However, this feature will initially only be available for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to Microsoft, the news will be released in batches, and it may take a few weeks for the new features to reach the system. This update will only be available to computers running the Windows 11 update, version 22H2, through the Windows Insiders program.