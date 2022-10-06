Nino regrets Atlético-GO’s penalty against Fluminense: “It was decisive for the game” | fluminense

+ Fluminense performances: Arias and Fábio save themselves in another defeat to Atlético-GO

Atlético’s first goal came from Churín’s penalty kick. The foul was called after VAR identified a handball by Nino in the area. The defender commented on the bid after the end of the match.

– It’s very difficult to talk right after the game. There are many factors that affect the outcome of the game. We were doing very well in the first half, winning 2-0 with ease. A penalty happens. It’s difficult, because I can’t do anything to avoid it – said Nino, before continuing:

– Whenever there is a dispute inside the area, I try to put my hand behind me, but there was no way to close my arm. I don’t block a possible ball in the goal. This move was crucial for the rest of the game, even though we knew we were ahead… It’s just lifting your head and moving on – finished the tricolor captain.

Fluminense’s performance as a visitor is not the best. In the last five games away from home, Tricolor only won one match, which was the classic against Flamengo played at Maracanã, but with the rival’s home field.

– We haven’t won any time away from home, we have to find the explanations for that. We work to improve. I’m sure we will improve – finished Nino.

With the result, Tricolor remains in third position, with 51 points. Fluminense will play again on Sunday (9), against América-MG, at 6 pm at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brazilian.

