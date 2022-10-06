North Korea fires new missile, says South Korean media – News









North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday, coinciding with the UN Security Council meeting in New York on the launch of a missile over Japan for the first time. time in five years.

Pyongyang fired “an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea”, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, the South Korean agency reported. Yonhapciting the country’s military.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch, which comes two days after an intermediate-range ballistic missile was fired over Japan.

Western countries and UN chief António Guterres condemned this test, to which Seoul and Washington responded on Wednesday with a series of missiles that fell into the Sea of ​​Japan.











The South Korean army also announced on Wednesday that the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan would return to the region after participating in joint naval exercises last month.

The isolated country, led by Kim Jong-Un, this year carried out a record number of weapons tests and recently revised its law to declare its nuclear power status “irreversible”.

North Korean state news agency KCNA condemned the United States and allies for convening the UN Security Council meeting.





