North Korea fires two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan | World

On Thursday morning, local time, North Korea fired two unspecified ballistic missiles towards the east coast, where the Sea of ​​Japan is, NHK said.

Citing information from the Ministry of Defense, the Japan Coast Guard said it believed the projectiles had fallen outside Japan’s EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). “This is the sixth time in the short period counting only the end of September,” said Fumio Kishid, the Japanese prime minister. “This absolutely cannot be tolerated.”

The first missile reached a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers and had a range of up to 350 kilometers. The second had a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers and a range of up to 800 kilometers.

The United States later condemned North Korea’s actions and said the activities violated United Nations Security Council Resolutions, as well as being a threat to regional neighbors and the international community. Washington added, however, that it is committed to a diplomatic approach and urged the North Koreans to enter the dialogue.

The launch comes a day after South Korea and the United States held joint missile-firing exercises and the Americans repositioned an aircraft carrier at sea between Korea and Japan. The actions were a response to the North Koreans, who have carried out several missile tests in recent days.