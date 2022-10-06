North Korea fires two more short-range missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

This is the sixth launch in the last ten days in the region, which has increased tension between the countries.

John SAEKI, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Janis LATVLES / AFP

North Korea is increasing the number of launches in recent days



THE North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) this Thursday (local date), 06, just two days after the launch of a missile range that flew over Japan, significantly increasing tensions in the region. “The South Korean Army detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Samseok region of Pyongyang, North Korea, towards the East Sea at around 6:01 am and 6:23 am (6:01 pm and 6:23 pm GMT on Wednesday in Brasília),” the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement. Today’s launch was the sixth in the past ten days for North Korea and came after South Korea and USA announced the return of the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to the waters of the Korean peninsula, in response to the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that Pyongyang fired on Tuesday. North Korea also condemned, in a brief statement from the Foreign Ministry, the return of the aircraft carrier, which just last week carried out exercises in the region with the South Korean and Japanese navies.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea’s official name) is noting that the US poses a serious threat to the stability of the Korean Peninsula and its environs by positioning its aircraft carrier and strike group in the waters off the Korean Peninsula. ”, reads the statement. The text even acknowledges that the launch of the IRBM last Tuesday was a response to Ronald Reagan’s maneuvers last week and criticizes “the US and some of its satellites” for now seeking UN Security Council sanctions on the country. For its part, the Japanese government believes that the missiles fired today traveled about 800 kilometers and fell outside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The IRBM launched on Tuesday was North Korea’s longest-range missile, covering about 4,500 kilometers after flying over northern Japan and crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

*With information from EFE