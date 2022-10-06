North Korean planes maneuver with live ammunition near the border with South Korea – News

Eight fighter jets and four bombers carried out maneuvers north of the border between the two Koreas around 2 pm local time (2 am GMT), according to a statement released by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of neighboring South Korea (JCS).

The aircraft flew in formation and apparently fired live ammunition at targets situated on the ground. At one point, North Korean planes crossed the Special Surveillance line (established by South Korea, a few kilometers north of the air border with its neighbor).

Because of this, the South Korean Air Force activated a ‘scramble’ (defense alert) operation, mobilizing 30 fighter jets to the border.





The North Korean action comes after Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles in response to the deployment of US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, sent to South Korea’s east coast, to the region.

In turn, the use of the vessel occurred after the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which the North Korean regime fired on Tuesday and which flew over northern Japan, which had not happened since 2017.

South Korea responded to Tuesday’s launch by deploying, on the same day, four F-16 fighter jets and four F-15 fighter jets, which dropped precision bombs over the Yellow Sea.





Yesterday, South Korean and American troops also fired four short-range missiles. Today, Ronald Reagan did the same in the ballistic missile detection and intercept maneuver zone.

The projectile launched on Tuesday by North Korea was the longest traveled in history, something that, according to experts, implies a powerful message from the regime.

The mobilization of Ronald Reagan, analysts believe, would serve North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to justify a new escalation of weapons tests, which would include the detonation of an underground atomic bomb.



