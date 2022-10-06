Not All Season 4 Goodbyes Will Be Final

Westworld reached the end of its 4th season last Sunday (14th) with strong emotions. Among the events of the final chapter, there were some deaths of characters very dear to fans.

Watch out for spoilers below!

Asked about Maeve’s passing (Thandiwe Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and The Man in Black (Ed Harris), the co-creator of Westworld, Lisa Joytold Deadline that not all goodbyes will be final.

“There are ways to conjure characters back. There are some faces we’ll see again, but not all. Some deaths should be respected.”declared.

Westworld takes place in the technological western park that gives the series its name, inhabited by robot hosts, who interact as human beings with the guests of the place. The second season also revealed that there are other parks, such as the Samurai Worldwhile the following year was spent partly in the outside world.

the fourth season of Westworld arrived on HBO Max on June 26, 2022.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.