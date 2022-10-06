Nubank’s Pix suffers instability this Thursday afternoon (6)

customers of Nubank report that they are unable to receive and send PIX (instant transfer) in your accounts this Thursday afternoon (6). It is not the first time in the week that the fintech system goes through instabilities, given that the same situation occurred last Monday (3).

Check out the message that appears when a customer tries to make an instant transfer:

according to downdetectora site that monitors the operation of various services, a significant number of Nubank customers are reporting problems in the last 24 hours, being 77% of them with the PIX from 3pm. See the chart:

On Twitter, customers complain that they are unable to make payments with Pix:

Nubank’s positioning

On Twitter, Nubank responded to its users that an oscillation in Pix was identified, but that it has now been resolved and helped them update their transaction history.

