Nubank’s Pix suffers instability this Thursday afternoon (6)

customers of Nubank report that they are unable to receive and send PIX (instant transfer) in your accounts this Thursday afternoon (6). It is not the first time in the week that the fintech system goes through instabilities, given that the same situation occurred last Monday (3).

Check out the message that appears when a customer tries to make an instant transfer:

Playback / Twitter

according to downdetectora site that monitors the operation of various services, a significant number of Nubank customers are reporting problems in the last 24 hours, being 77% of them with the PIX from 3pm. See the chart:

Playback / Downdetector

On Twitter, customers complain that they are unable to make payments with Pix:

Hello @nubank I’m trapped inside a store because I made a pix for the woman and she said she didn’t fall, do you think I’m scamming, if I’m arrested can I sue you?? — india (@anneysb) October 6, 2022

One more day, one more time the pix of @nubank it’s off the air! 🙄🙄🙄 — Danike 💜 (@danike_br) October 6, 2022

I can’t receive or send the pix — Bernard (@AyanBernard) October 6, 2022

Nubank’s positioning

On Twitter, Nubank responded to its users that an oscillation in Pix was identified, but that it has now been resolved and helped them update their transaction history.

We detected a flicker on the Pix, but it has now been resolved.

Please update your transaction history as we are gradually returning.

Any questions, we advise you to contact us through the app chat and we will help you there, ok? — Nubank (@nubank) October 6, 2022

