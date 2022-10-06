Nuclear annihilation is once again a real threat; read the review

Continues after advertising

Two countries that have nuclear weapons are on a collision course, with no obvious alternative to that path. An erratic Russian leader uses apocalyptic language—”if you want to meet us in hell, it’s your choice.” In disputes in United Nationseach side accuses the other of essentially playing Armageddon.

For six decades, the Missile Crisis in Cuba it was considered the defining showdown of the modern era, the world’s closest flirtation with nuclear annihilation. THE war in ukraine presents risks of at least similar magnitude, particularly now that Vladimir Putin retreated into the corner by declaring that large regions of neighboring Ukraine belong to Russia “forever”.

As two countries climb the ladder, misunderstandings become increasingly likely — as the Cuban Missile Crisis made evident. In a conventional war, it is possible for political leaders to make significant mistakes and the human race to survive, weakened but intact. But in a nuclear conflict, even a misunderstanding or a misinterpreted message can have catastrophic consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin observes military exercises in Orenburg, Russia. Photograph: Alexei Nikolski/Sputnik/Kremlin via AP – 09/20/2019

In October 1962, he was the president John Kennedy which declared a naval blockade, or quarantine, of Cuba to prevent the strengthening of the Soviet military position on the island. This put the onus on his Kremlin counterpart, Nikita Khrushchevin the sense of accepting the clear condition signaled by the Americans to end the crisis (the complete withdrawal of Soviet missiles from Cuba) or risk a nuclear war.

This time, the roles have been reversed: Putin seeks to draw a line by insisting he will use “all available means,” including his nuclear arsenal, to unilaterally defend Mother Russia’s newly expanded borders. The president Joe Biden promised to support Ukraine’s attempts to defend itself. It is unclear how Putin will react if this threshold is ignored.

Even if we assume that Putin is a rational player who wants to avoid nuclear annihilation, that is not necessarily reassuring. Contrary to popular belief, the greatest risk of nuclear war in 1962 did not stem from the so-called eye-to-eye confrontation between Khrushchev and Kennedy, but from their inability to control events they themselves had triggered.

As I discovered when I drew up a minute-by-minute chronology of the most dangerous phase of the crisis, there were times when none of the leaders was aware of the battlefield developments, which took on logic and motivation of their own.

Khrushchev did not authorize the downing of a US U-2 spy plane over Cuba by a Soviet missile on October 27, 1962, the most dangerous day of the crisis. And Kennedy didn’t know that another U-2 had entered US airspace. Soviet Union that same day, activating anti-aircraft defenses. “There’s always a bastard who doesn’t get the message,” he later defined.

While the war in Ukraine is obviously different from the Missile Crisis in Cuba, it is not difficult to imagine comparable flaws and miscalculations. A stray projectile, from either side, can cause an accident in a nuclear power plant, contaminating much of the area with radioactivity. Europe. An ill-fated attempt by Russia to disrupt Western military supplies to Ukraine could reach countries natosuch as Polandtriggering an automatic response from the USA. A decision by Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukrainian troop formations could escalate into an all-out exchange of atomic fire with the Americans.

While the US intelligence community has achieved impressive successes in Ukraine, most notably in accurately predicting the Russian invasion that began on February 24, the 1962 crisis should serve as a reminder of the limits of intelligence gathering. Kennedy was belatedly informed about the deployment of Soviet medium-range missiles to Cuba and was left totally in the dark on other, equally important matters. He was not warned, for example, of the presence of approximately 100 Soviet Union tactical nuclear missiles aimed at the naval base at Guantánamo, nor of a potential US invasion force. THE CIA underestimated Soviet military strength on the island and was unable to track the movement of any nuclear warheads.

What both Kennedy and Khrushchev possessed was an intuitive understanding of the risk facing not just their countries but the entire planet if the crisis were allowed to escalate. For this reason, they maintained a channel behind the scenes to communicate privately (through the president’s brother, the then US Attorney General, Robert Kennedyand the then Soviet ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Dobrinin) even if they exchanged accusations publicly. It was also why they acted with agility to reach an agreement (kept secret for decades) that involved concessions, involving the deactivation of US medium-range missiles stationed in Turkey in exchange for the Soviets’ nuclear withdrawal from Cuba.

Photo taken by US plane shows Soviet missile field in Cuba, 1962. Photograph: National Archives via The New York Times

Like Kennedy, Khrushchev had witnessed the horror of World War II. He knew that a nuclear war would be far more destructive. Kremlin files show that, for all his fearful rhetoric, Khrushchev was determined to find a peaceful solution once it became clear that his nuclear gamble had failed. Putin, by contrast, chose to heighten the threat at every critical point. Climbing became his favorite tactic.

All of this takes place against the backdrop of a communications revolution that has accelerated the pace of warfare and diplomacy, solving some of the technological difficulties faced by Kennedy and Khrushchev but creating new problems in their place. It takes no more than 12 hours to transmit a coded telegram from Washington to Moscow. These days, battlefield news circulates almost instantly, putting pressure on political leaders to make rash decisions. An American president cannot afford the same luxury as Kennedy, who in October 1962 could spend six days considering his response to the discovery of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.

We are still nowhere near the nuclear alert levels that characterized the Cuban Missile Crisis. Even though Putin has spoken of putting his nuclear forces on high alert, there seems to be no confirmation of unusual moves in that direction. The most dangerous phase of the Cuban Missile Crisis lasted just 13 days; we are already in the eighth month of the war in Ukraine — and with no prospect of resolution. The longer the conflict drags on, the greater the risk of a terrible miscalculation. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

* Michael Dobbs was a foreign correspondent, covered the collapse of communism, and is the author of “A Minute to Midnight: Kennedy, Khruchev and Castro on the brink of nuclear war” (Rocco Editor)