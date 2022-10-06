October promises many emotions at the cinema

October is the famous children’s month and it also ends with Halloween, so it’s the famous month that put interesting movies to please the kids as well as for those who like a good horror, and so it arrived with everything in the first week bringing no less than six premieres and two more previews on the fourth of the holiday, that is, we will have a lot of fun in the next few days with long films that should certainly deliver a lot of involvement for everyone.

The main premiere of the week is the feature “Amsterdam”, which brings a strong cast with Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robie, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, among others, in a new plot by director David Russell, famous for the awards in “Silver Linings Playbook”, and here he will show us a partially real detective story set in 1930, where a group of friends become suspects in a murder and to prove their innocence. will need the help of an immense number of allies, but in the midst of the investigation they will end up uncovering one of the most surprising plots in American history. In other words, it is one of those films that only the cast is worth checking out, but with good insights it will amuse and involve those who enjoy a good crazy plot.

Another premiere that promises to amuse and also involve the public, now turning more to LGBT friends, is the comedy “Mais Que Amigos”, in which we will see the unlikely friendship of two men who meet in a gay nightclub, but who by their attitudes from one of them, the other starts to doubt if he is really gay and if their relationship will go forward, and with that the plot starts to discuss both aspirations and vulnerabilities of the group in a very different family mess about political visions of identity. We know it’s a movie with a well-defined audience, but it doesn’t contain anything that prevents others from having fun too, so here’s the tip.

Now, for people who enjoy teen horror, the movie “Death, Death, Death” arrives in theaters, which has the seal of A24 Filmes, so it already arrives as something of quality, and delivers the plot of a group of young people rich in a weekend party that decide to play a game that they need to find out who the killer is just by looking, but when the energy of the place goes out in the middle of a storm, some of them start to really die and the game gets more tense as will need to discover a real killer among them before it’s too late. The plot is very cliché of the style, but promises to sound differentiated by the surprises in the brain, so those who like it will end up being a full plate to check out.

We will also have fun for the kids and those who like animations, coming the third film of the Tadeo Jones saga with the movie “The Adventures of Tadeo and the Emerald Tablet”, where the protagonist and his friends will embark on another messy journey to undo a spell that could cause great confusion around the world, and that following the same style of the two previous films will feature archaeological insights and many funny references on top of the well-known films of the style, so it is worth taking the kids to laugh at the very colorful and animated characters.

For those who enjoy seeing a religious biography, the tip that hits theaters is the feature film “O Santo de Todos”, which will show a little bit of the life of Spanish Archbishop Antonio Maria Claret, founder of the Claretian Missionaries, and how his biography was changed by the nobles of the time for going against their ideas of equality for all and the defense of Queen Elizabeth II, disrupting the plans of the slavers of the time. As I usually say, it’s always good to get to know a little more people, and long biographies are always good for that, so here’s the tip.

And finally comes the national bullshit “Os Suburbanos”, which, based on the successful 2015 series, shows that Jefinho, always well played by Rodrigo Sant’anna, dreams of becoming a very famous pagode singer and, for that, he is willing to everything – even cleaning the label owner’s pool, on the lookout for a possible opportunity. The problem is that he ends up getting involved with his boss’s wife, at the same time he discovers that he will be a father for the first time. That is, it is one of those that you can expect from everything that is kind of crazy, but that fans of the series will laugh for sure, after all the movie follows the style they like.

And that's it folks, these are the many expectations I have on top of all the premieres