Offer alert: POCO X4 GT 5G from BRL 2,376

As an intermediate smartphone, the POCO X4 GT seeks to balance performance and cost-effectiveness by opting for more affordable components, but without sacrificing brand quality. This model displays on its front a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Still on the display, at the top there is a hole for the selfie camera with a resolution of 20 MP and f/2.5 aperture, while in the rear area the device sports a triple set of sensors, the main one being 64 MP followed by an ultrawide lens of 8. MP and 2 MP macro, all positioned vertically on a rectangular module.

As for the internal hardware, the phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 platform — octa-core up to 2.85 GHz with 5 nm lithography — working with the Mali-G610 graphics card and having 8 GB of RAM for background processes, plus 256GB of internal storage with no expansion slot. In addition, the POCO X4 GT 5G stands out for having Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and a USB Type-C charger port. The energy demand is met by a battery with 5,080 mAh with a fast charging capacity of 67W, guaranteeing hours of autonomy with little time in the socket.

Currently, the POCO X4 GT can be found in national retail, starting at R$2,376 at the Cell Digital store. This price is valid for cash payment with the possibility of installments in up to 6 installments of R$ 408.33 with interest, in which case the value of the device jumps to R$ 2,450 by choosing the maximum amount of installments. The version sold has 8GB/128GB with availability in black. As well as other offers listed by AllCellularthis may also change in price and stock without notice from the retailer or responsibility of the site.

