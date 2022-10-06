Palmeiras can open up an unprecedented advantage in the Brasileirão; know the score to be champion

Even when you don’t play palm trees is rewarded with good results. This is because, last Wednesday, for the 30th round of the Brazilian, Fluminense and Internacional, two of their main competitors for the title, left the field without winning. Thus, a victory for Verdão, this Thursday, over Coritiba, can mean an unprecedented advantage in the championship. In addition, the club enters the field knowing that reaching 78 points is a guarantee of the cup.

In the case of Flu, he was defeated, 3-2, by Atlético-GO, leaving him with 51 points, 12 behind Alviverde, that is, this advantage for the third place can rise to 15 points. Internacional, vice-leader, drew 0-0 with Flamengo, at Maracanã, and added just one point, going to 54. In this way, the distance to Palmeiras can increase to 12 points.

In other words, Abel Ferreira’s team would open four rounds of advantage for the second place, which is something unprecedented in this edition. So far, the maximum distance from the leader was ten points in the 29th round. If Verdão defeat Coxa and confirm this projection, he could lose the next four games, which would still not be reached, such is the advantage that could be established.

With these setbacks, Palmeiras’ target score to win the title dropped to 78 points. If before these matches it would be necessary to add 18 to the 63 already won so as not to depend on the others, now there are only 15, since Internacional, current vice-leader, would reach 78 points only if they win all the last eight games.

Therefore, to take any chance from Inter, it would be enough for Alviverde to triumph in five of the next nine matches (already counting on Coritiba) to lift the Brasileirão cup. If it’s to end Fluminense’s dream, which would reach 75 points, the requirement is to win four and draw one so as not to depend on tie-breaking criteria, such as the number of wins.

Corinthians, which would also reach a maximum of 75 points, would be “eliminated” from this fight with four wins for Palmeiras. Therefore, Abel Ferreira’s team is in fact on the countdown to winning its 11th Brazilian title. If they win the next five matches and Internacional doesn’t stumble, the title game would be on 10/25, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada.

Check out the maximum score that the G6 of the Brasileirão can reach:

1) Palmeiras – 90 points (will be champion with 78 points)

2) International – 78 points

3) Fluminense – 75 points

4) Corinthians – 75 points

5) Flamengo – 73 points

6) Athletico-PR – 72 points