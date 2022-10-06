Pezzolano sees little space for tests at Cruzeiro and talks about sports ethics

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano indicated that not carrying out tests in the final stretch of Serie B Even with the title of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and the elite access to Brazilian football already won by Cruzeiro, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not use the final five games of the season to carry out tests.

That, at least, was what the Uruguayan pointed out this Wednesday (5), when Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Ituano, in Mineiro. After the game, in a press conference, the coach practically ruled out giving chances to the “reclining” players.

“For what I am, I don’t think I’ll be able to do tests. We won’t see much. I see the players every day. You won’t see many players who haven’t been playing. You won’t see that. every way,” he said.

Defender Wagner, midfielder Fernando Canesin and forward Waguininho, therefore, are no longer in the plans. The trio is unrelated to Cruzeiro matches for some time, although they participate in activities normally at Toca da Raposa II.

The midfielders Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro, for example, are always related to the games, but they act little under the command of Paulo Pezzolano. The duo also has an uncertain future at Cruzeiro.

‘sports ethics’

Another reason to climb the best of them to the end, according to Pezzolano, is sport ethics. The coach recalled that, although Cruzeiro has already achieved its goals, the opponents are still fighting for access and against relegation.

“For me, sporting loyalty, football ethics, the most important thing. A lot of teams are playing for access, a lot of teams are fighting relegation. I can’t be testing against teams that are playing a lot or against another team that is waiting the result of this team, and Cruzeiro playing with substitutes, with base. That’s not going to do”, he said.

“I have a lot of empathy, I always put myself on the side of the other team. If I’m on the other side and they do that, I think ethically, sportingly, the worst that a coach or a club can do. Can we lose? Yes. rival is superior. But the team will demonstrate, in each game, the will to win”, he added.