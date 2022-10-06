PF operation targets organization investigated for billionaire fraud in Brazil and abroad involving cryptocurrencies | Paraná

A Federal Police (PF) operation was launched this Thursday morning (6th) against suspected members of a gang investigated for billion-dollar fraud involving cryptocurrencies in Brazil and abroad.

The agents fulfill 20 search and seizure warrants in Curitiba, São José dos Pinhais, in Paraná, in addition to Governador Celso Ramos, in Santa Catarina, Barueri, São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo, and in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. of January.

According to the PF, the group is investigated for crimes of embezzlement, transnational money laundering and criminal organization.

The PF pointed out that the investigated are suspected of moving, in Brazil, about R$ 4 billion.

Much of the money raised by the group was used to purchase high-value real estate, luxury cars, boats, renovations, designer clothing, jewelry, travel and other expenses.

International cooperation

PF delegate Filipe Hille Pace said that the investigation began in March this year, after a request for international police cooperation, made by Interpol, at the request of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), of the Department of Homeland Security of the Embassy of USA in Brasilia USA.

The request informed about an investigation abroad that identified a criminal organization, led by a suspect from Curitiba, who acted with fraud from a financial pyramid with the commercialization of cryptocurrencies, asset laundering, crimes against the financial system.

The investigation pointed out that the gang had been carrying out coups in Brazil and abroad since 2016.

The Brazilian investigated as responsible for heading the organization, according to the police, had more than 100 companies open in Brazil linked to him. With this business group, fraud was applied nationally and internationally.

The Brazilian investigation identified that the group operated in Brazil, renting cryptocurrencies with monthly payments that could reach up to 20% of the invested capital.

According to the police, thousands of victims were harmed for trusting the services promised by the companies, which claimed vast experience in the technology and crypto-assets market, claiming to have a large team of traders who would carry out investment operations with the rented cryptocurrencies and guaranteeing that, in this way, would generate profits.

The operation pointed out that the head of the group counted on members of his family in the frauds. The family members were employees of the companies, and they appropriated the values ​​invested by the victims.

Group operated in more than 10 countries

Abroad, according to the PF, the criminal organization operated with multilevel marketing, in the United States and in 10 other countries.

The investigated even created and marketed their own cryptocurrencies, through the companies, with promises of payment of extravagant monthly returns. However, according to the investigation, crypto-assets were not backed and had no liquidity in the market.

The action was named Operation Poyais, in reference to a fraud investigated in England in the 19th century by a Scottish soldier who made himself rich by selling bonds, with an elaborate advertising campaign, from a country that never existed in the real world, according to police.

The PF highlighted that the crimes of the Brazilian and the target group of the operation have similar characteristics, considering that they acted by selling promises of huge profits from services that were never provided.