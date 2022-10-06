Pixel Watch: Google’s first smartwatch is released

Google announced today (6), during the Pixel 7 launch event, the Google Pixel Watch. First unveiled in May, the product is the company’s first smartwatch.

The smartwatch promises to bring the Google mobile experience to the wrist of users. Powered by the Wear OS operating system, which is now also used on Samsung devices, the Pixel Watch promises to deliver a smart, app-rich experience, as well as tight integration with Google services, from Gmail to Google Wallet.

In addition to the functions expected of a smartwatch, such as health and exercise monitoring, the model stands out for having integration with the Fitbit solutions, which was purchased by Google. Abroad, the product will arrive with a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription.

Google also promises that the watch will receive fall detection in an update that arrives in 2023. The solution notifies emergency contacts and authorities if the user suffers a fall.

Pixel Watch design and features

With a round look, the Pixel Watch has a body made from recycled stainless steel and comes with interchangeable straps. With a 41 mm design, the smartwatch has a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen with 1000 nits brightness and 3D Gorilla Glass 5 protection, as well as water resistance.

The Wear OS system guarantees multiple watch faces right out of the box, with multiple information display options. In terms of technologies, the device supports electrocardiogram, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth — the model will have versions with Wi-Fi or LTE, which guarantees more freedom of the phone.

Google’s smart watch specs also include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as an Exynos chip made by Samsung. Battery life should be around 24 hours — the magnetic charger has a USB-C connection, but does not come with a socket.

Pixel Watch price

The Pixel Watch will be released abroad in two versions. While the most complete edition, which supports LTE, will cost $399, the Wi-Fi-only edition will cost $349.

