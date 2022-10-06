Police Search Serial Killer Terrorizing California City | World

Police in a California city in the United States are looking for a suspect in five serial murders, officials said Wednesday.

The five victims were shot during the night or early morning in an interval of less than three months in Stockton, a city of about 310,000 people. Detectives suspect that other murders in a nearby town may be linked to these cases.

California police search for possible serial killer in small town

Officer Joe Silva of Stockton Police said the case definitely fits the definition of a serial murder. “We’re trying to find out if it’s one person or several people who are committing these crimes,” he said.

According to Silva, a person was seen in several security videos recorded in areas close to the places where the murders took place.

Silva explained that all victims, registered between July 8 and September 27, meet the same ballistic criteria, and were murdered in dark places.

He did not specify what type of weapon was used or what evidence was found at the crime scenes because that would hamper the investigation.

The officer explained that they are looking into a possible connection to the case of a black woman who survived being shot in April last year in Oakland, about 80 kilometers away from Stockton.

Another case in Oakland of a man murdered in April 2021 may be related to these crimes. Authorities in both cities are in contact to determine if there is a connection.

Suspect was recorded on videos

Stockton Police posted a video from a security camera on social media that shows a man, on his back, wearing dark clothes and with a slight limp, “in the hope that someone will recognize him”. He is classified as a person of interest.

Police have increased street patrols in the evenings and early mornings, and are urging residents to avoid poorly lit areas and not walk the streets alone after sunset.

“We ask citizens to be aware,” Silva said.

Police are offering a reward of US$125,000 to anyone offering information leading to the capture of the person responsible for these crimes. It currently receives around 100 leads a day, which are being analyzed.