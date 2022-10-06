Popcorner: talking about the end of “The Walking Dead” with showrunner Angela Kang and the 60th anniversary of 007 in cinema

“Popcorner”, SAPO Mag’s program created in partnership with Comic Con Portugal, about cinema, series, comics and everything in the pop culture universe, is back this Thursday with more news.

The pop culture magazine presented by Inês Gens Mendes and Tiago David, masters of ceremonies at SAPO Mag, has new episodes every week, which you can see at mag.sapo.pt, on the Comic Con Portugal website EPOPCULTURE News, but also on TV, on the Cinemundo channel, broadcast on Thursdays at 8:00 pm, on Fridays at 6:30 pm, on Saturdays at 1:50 pm and on Sundays at 10:50 am.

In this week’s episode, we highlight the debut of “Mulher-Rei” in cinema, with Viola Davis in the role of a warrior, we see Gal Gadot through the streets of Lisbon in the trailer for “Heart of Stone” and we talk about the premiere of the Netflix series “The Midnight Club”.

We also have a conversation with Angela Kang, the showrunner of the series “The Walking Dead”, whose final season is on display, and we celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Dr. No”, the first film in the James Bond saga in cinema.

Episodes of “Popcorner” can be seen every Thursday here on SAPO Mag, on the Comic Con Portugal website EPOPCULTURE News and on the Cinemundo channel.